Grab Just Cause 4 FREE from the Epic Games Store

If you're looking for more freebies to play during lockdown, here's a biggie for you - Just Cause 4 is currently up for grabs, to keep, from the Epic Games Store. That's not bad for a AAA title released less than two years ago.

Just Cause 4 isn't the most acclaimed title in the series, mind, with most gamers feeling that the game lacked the sense of freedom and sheer insanity that previous games in the series enjoyed. It was also criticized for its story, voice acting, and perceived graphical downgrade when compared to Just Cause 3.



The game has since seen several patches released, however, which addresses some of these complaints successfully. It's latest DLC, Danger Rising, has also been hailed as a return to form for the series, featuring hover-boards and exploding submarines.

Also available for free is Wheels of Aurelia, which sees you embark on a road trip through the west coast of Italy in the 1970s, allowing you experience first hand a tumultuous period in Italian history. It's a 2.5D affair with rather simplistic graphics and feels like a mobile game ported to PC, but free is free, right?

You can grab both games at any time until the 23rd of April, and both games will be free to keep.