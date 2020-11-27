Grab MudRunner for free on the Epic Games Store this week

MudRunner, the prequel to the excellent SnowRunner, is currently free to keep on the Epic Games Store, and is well worth picking up if you're looking for some offroad relax and chill action.

There's something oddly relaxing about these games - indeed, you're going nowhere fast - instead, MudRunner is all about trying to make your way, slowly, across very difficult terrain, thanks to the game's super-accurate simulation of mud physics.



You'll need to make sure you've got the right tools for the job as you cross the terrain and complete various challenges and quests. It's something of a niche concept in theory but has proved super popular with gamers, as has the sequel, SnowRunner.

You can grab the game for free on the Epic Games Store now, through to December 3rd.