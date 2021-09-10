Grab Nioh: Complete Edition for free on Epic Games Store now

The excellent and rather brutal Nioh: Complete Edition is available to keep right now as part of the weekly Epic Games Store giveaway, along with Sheltered, a quirky but fun disaster management sim.

Nioh is, as the name suggests, the complete edition and is probably one of the best games that Team Ninja have released since Ninja Gaiden. It's got some Dark Souls vibes too, with worldbuilding and lore along with an interesting combat style, which makes it a great game to check out for GameFront fans. The combat system is pretty in-depth, too. I highly recommend it.

Its sequel, Nioh 2: Complete Edition is also now on sale, with about $10 off the usual price right now. There's a few other game son sale gith now too, with a bunch of titles discounted through the store.

If you're after more freebies though, then Sheltered is a game that I've never played, but appears to be an interesting management simulator that tasks you with keeping people alive after an apocalypse, so think Fallout Shelter, perhaps. It's got some great reviews, though, and as I always say, free is free...