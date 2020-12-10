Grab Pillars of Eternity and Tyranny free on the Epic Store

Are you holding out on playing Cyberpunk 2077 until some of the bugs have been ironed out? If so, then Obisidan's excellent RPGs, Pillars of Eternity and Tyranny, could keep you occupied in the meantime - and they're free to keep right now on the Epic Games Store.

Pillars of Eternity is similar to other party-based RPGs such as Baldur's Gate, and is set in a cursed world where people are born without souls - always a fun topic for a role-playing game. It has a really interesting story arc, and it's hand-crafted artwork gives it a certain charm and grace I really love.

Tyranny is a similar retro-feeling RPG game, this time set in a fantasy world that, in a unique twist, forces you to be the bad guy. You're tasked with travelling around the world, enforcing "order" and generally being an all-out bad-guy. Fun, right?

Both games are available for free up until the 17th of December - consider it an early Christmas present :)