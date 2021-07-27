Grab the free Mass Effect OST, comics & artwork while you can

If you've not had a chance to grab it yet, there's a ton of free digital content up for grabs including the full soundtrack for the game, the first issues of the Redemption and Invasion comics, two mini "art books" and a digital lithograph of the Normandy - but it'll only be available to download for a few more days.

The content was included originally in the deluxe editions of the second and third Mass Effect games, but have been released digitally to promote the Legendary Edition of the game. It's worth picking up if you're a fan of the games or the lore, with the comic books themselves being a decent enough read. The soundtrack is also fantastic, and well worth adding to your music collection if you ask me.

The comics are part of a four-part miniseries that went into the side stories of Mass Effect 2 and 3. Redemption tells the story of Liara and Invasion following Aria T'Loak, which adds a lot of backstory given her general absence outside of the DLC.

The art books are also pretty chonky, the Mass Effect 3 book is 74 pages long, so there's plenty of content there to look through and enjoy.

You've got until the end of this month (July) to grab the content, "or until download capacity is reached," whatever that means, so if this is something that you'd like to get, then I'd suggest acting sooner rather than later. You can grab the content for free by clicking here.