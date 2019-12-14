Grab The Wolf Among Us for free on Epic Store

Now that Telltale Games is back, some of their games are slowly returning to digital stores, and right now The Wolf Among Us is available to keep for free on the Epic Games Store right now.

It follows on from the announce of The Wolf Among Us 2 at The Game Awards, and no doubt is helping to promote that game. You'll get the whole first season of the game for free, which sees you take the role of Bigby Wolf investigate a murder in Fabletown.

It's a great detective story with a slightly surreal, fantasy setting. The Escapists is also available as this week's Epic Store weekly freebie, as usual, so that's two games you can pick up for free right now.

The Wolf Among Us will be free until December 19th. Epic are promising to give away 12 games between the 19th of December and Christmas, so it's a good time to keep an eye out and get some great freebies.