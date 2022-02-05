Grand Theft Auto 6 In Development

The questions that have been keeping so many of us up at time whilst traversing the world of the Grand Theft Auto online lobbies have mostly been about Grand Theft Auto 6. It's the longest period we have had since a release of a GTA game, no including the remastered editions of course.

Yesterday Rockstar Games confirmed in a news post and a tweet that Grand Theft Auto 6 is in the works! They've said absolutely nothing more than to confirm it is in development so I'm sure lots of people will be speculating and hoping where the game will be based, will they take us back to Liberty City, keep is in San Andreas, maybe incorporate Vice City into the mix or go to a new place entirely?

Let the speculation begin, but as always we'll bring you the news of any updates so you don't have to go searching. Here is the official tweet from Rockstar confirming the news:

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022



