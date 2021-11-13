Rockstar pulls Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games have announced that the Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition trilogy is unavailable to play or purchase in the Rockstar Games Launcher. This is because the developers are removing files that were unintentionally included in the new versions.

The service was taken completely offline whilst work was undertaken to the launcher and an updated tweet earlier today shows that the launcher is now backline but the games are still unavailable to play or purchase.

The Rockstar Games Launcher is now online, but GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is unavailable to play or purchase as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions. We're sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon. https://t.co/NiMNXUKCVh — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 13, 2021

Click here to see the status of the services, including Red Dead Online, GTA Online, and the store for the launcher itself. We will keep you updated when the service resumes.

Update: While the Rockstar online services, and the launcher, have now been brought back online, the Trilogy itself remains removed from the store and launcher right now, with Rockstar promising that a new, corrected version will be released soon.