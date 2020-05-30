Grand Theft Auto IV update restores music but corrupts saves

Grand Theft Auto IV is actually getting some love and attention these days, with Rockstar recently issuing an update that finally removed the broken Games for Windows Live, and combined the main game, The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony into one neat package.

Another update released this week to restore some of the music that has been lost over the years due to licensing issues, which is really nice to see. Sadly, the update also had one unintended consequence which has lead to Rockstar pulling it...

According to players on Steam and Reddit, the update appeared corrupted save games. According to one Redditor, restoring from a cloud save by re-installing the game fixed the issue, but still, that's a pretty serious bug to introduce.

Rockstar has since recalled the update, and save games that appeared corrupted have now started working again, with the company promising to re-issue the update, with a fix in place, as soon as possible.