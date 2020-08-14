Grand Theft Auto's Lazlow departs Rockstar Games

Lazlow Jones has been a writer and producer for both the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, among others, but is perhaps best known for his stints on Grand Theft Auto's various radio stations over the years, such as Chatterbox and, most recently, as the host of Fame or Shame in GTA V.

Lazlow has been a staple of the Grand Theft Auto games for the past twenty years. He's also been at the forefront of the GTA community, producing trailers and hosting Rockstar's live streams.



Lazlow apparently left Rockstar way back in April, but the news wasn't public knowledge until recently when Lazlow updated his LinkedIn profile. There's been no official reason given for his departure, however, posts on his Instagram page make mention of becoming the primary caregiver for his sister, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Dan Houser also departed Rockstar Games not long before Lazlow left the company, although the two appear to be unrelated.