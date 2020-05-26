Grand Theft Auto VI could be coming in 2023

Take-Two filed their usual 10-K form in the United States this week, and while legal documents are usually a dry subject, this one hints at something that might make you sit up and take note.

The document outlines Take-Two's financial obligations and commitments over the coming years, and it becomes interesting when you notice the marketing budget for the fiscal year running from April 2023 to March 31st, 2024.

The company intends to spend £89 million in marketing alone that financial year, which is nearly nine times larger than it will spend in 2021-2022. This was picked up by investment analyst Jeff Cohen of VentureBeat, who noted that this seems like a sign Grand Theft Auto 6 could arrive in that financial year.

He also noted that there was a similar spike during the financial year Red Dead Redemption 2 launched.

We are not sure how much we should be reading into this shift, but we would note that this disclosure accurately predicted the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 before that game’s announcement.

Take-Two plan to release 93 games in the next five years from its various studios, so it's not exactly unlikely that Grand Theft Auto VI will be among them. Given the cash cow, the series has proven to be, with GTA V being the highest-grossing game of all time, you have to believe that a sixth title is in development - and 2023 would make sense.