Gray Zone is a new sci-fi RTS coming in 2020

Eastworks Studios have announced a brand new sci-fi RTS game coming to Steam Early Access in 2020, and have also revealed a new official teaser trailer for the game.

According to the Solvakian studio, the game will be a "narrative driven RTS" that is set "hundreds of years" into the future, and surround an uprising of slaves against their masters.

The game is releasing in Early Access in 2020, and according to the developers, will feature the first five missions when it launches. They also confirmed the game has already been in development for the last two years, but the final product is still some way off;

A conservative estimate would put the game’s completion date at Q4 2023. However, our aim with early access is to be able to expand our team and speed up production, which would finish the game sooner, but for now that’s the estimate.

The early access launches in March, but more details can be found on the official Steam page.