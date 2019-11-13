GRID will support 40 racers at once on Stadia

Google are pushing full force with it's now Stadia game streaming service, and they're keen to highlight not just the streaming of games, but the added benefits of cloud hardware over having hardware in the home.

One of these advances is apparently found in GRID, one of the platform's launch titles. It'll be capable of having up to 40 cars on the race track at the same time, something never before seen in a racing title to my knowledge, and something that'll be exclusive to Stadia.

GRID's development director, Mark Green, stated in an interview with WCCFTech that the technology of Stadia was the only feasable way to make 40 cars at once possible;

Perhaps the area with the biggest difference was the streaming, but also the ability of Stadia to talk to other Stadia so quickly transforms some ideas around multiplayer – for example developing a whole new mode for GRID Stadia which has 40 cars on track at the same time, something that just isn’t possible with other hardware.

Apparently this is just "scratching the surface" of what Stadia is capable of. That being said, I do have to wonder, given games like PUBG can handle 100 simultaneous players, what makes it so difficult to do with racing games. I suppose the high speeds, crash physics and close proximity of players makes multiplayer mode bandwidth intensive when it comes to racing games.

Google Stadia is launching on November 14th and will include 12 titles at launch including GRID and Red Dead Redemption 2.