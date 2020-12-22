GTA Online will focus on more single player elements going forward

Rockstar recently released Cayo Perico heist for Grand Theft Auto Online has proven hugely popular, partly because, for the first time in GTA Online, its playable entirely on your own. While that might seems like a strange idea for an online game, it's actually a really welcome one, it seems.

The good news that it seems to be just the beginning, at least according to an interview with Rockstar's Scott Butchard and Tarek Hamad with GQ this week. According to the pair, this is an new direction for GTA Online and will be something that they're "keen to carry forward."

We want to respect teams and players who want to play co-op. But at the same time still allow solo players to still get just as valid an experience out of it. There’s perks to both. If you go in there by yourself, you’re taking 100 percent of the cut and it’s a lot easier to do stealth and plan when you’re not on comms. With multiple players you can split up and do multiple things at once.

It's much more appealing to me to play Online if there's things I can do solo - so I'm going to be checking this new heist out. Fear not though - while they obviously didn't talk about GTA VI - when asked if Rockstar will continue to tell singleplayer stories, the answer was "absolutely."



