GTA V actors recreate the Lamar Roasts Franklin meme

There's a meme doing the rounds online right now where various different characters replace Lamar from GTA V in one infamous roast scene from Grand Theft Auto V, and now the two original actors have re-created the scene in "real life" - and I am struggling to tell the difference...

The meme dates back to 2013, but has seen a resurgence in the last month or so, as it does from time to time, presumably as GTA V's audience just continues to grow and grow by the day - did you know the game sold one million copies last year alone?

Be aware the video below is, as you'd expect, NSFW;

They've nailed everything from the location to the clothes, and of course, the lines which have been delivered almost 1:1 to the original performance.

Compared to the original cutscene, it's pretty awesome to see. There are plenty of other versions of this meme doing the rounds too, such as replacing Lamar with Kermit the Frog, Darth Vader, and, naturally, Thomas the Tank Engine.