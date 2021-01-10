GTA V sold over a million copies in 2020 7 years after launching

It's been seven years since Grand Theft Auto V was first released on the PS3 and Xbox 360, yet it's still managing to be one of the best selling games available today, outpacing titles including Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Last of Us Part II.

With this kind of success, it's easy to see why Rockstar isn't in a rush to release the next instalment in the franchise. Without trying the game managed to be the third best-seller in the UK last year, being beaten only by FIFA 21 and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Many games never reach that kind of figure in their first year, never mind their seventh, which really gives context to the sheer scale of GTA V's success - and that's before we get onto the upcoming next-next-gen releases.

Yes, GTA V is going to be released across 3 generations of consoles, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions expected in mid-2021, with sales only expected to increase, not decrease, in 2021.

A lot of the longevity of the game can also be credited to GTA Online, which sees a lot of fresh content updates and events - with the latest DLC even putting some focus on single-player gameplay again. As for when the next true single-player Grand Theft Auto release will arrive, it's tough to say, but for now, we'll just have to enjoy GTA V's many re-releases.