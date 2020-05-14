GTA V will be free on Epic Games Store tomorrow

So here's a pretty big freebie - Grand Theft Auto V is going to be the next free game on the Epic Games Store, and while it's not yet been officially confirmed, the news was accidentally leaked when a Twitter advert promoting the deal went live early.

The advert has been deleted since, but thanks to Twitter user Wario64, we can still take a look at the ad.

Here's the ad confirming that tomorrow's free Epic Games Store title is Grand Theft Auto V https://t.co/xWeuRNFtUm — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 14, 2020

According to the tweet, the game will be free starting tomorrow until May 21st, and while I can only imagine most of you already own a copy of the game on one platform or another - if you're one of the few who've never had a chance to play the game yet, this is a stonkingly good deal



