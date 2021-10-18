Guardians of the Galaxy needs a whopping 150GB of space

We've got the official system requirements for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy thanks to an update on the official Steam page, and while the hardware requirements are fairly light in terms of graphics horsepower and CPU, you're potentially going to want to shovel some files off your SSD to make room for it.

Firstly, the good news, as it seems that you'll be able to get away with a GTX 1060 at a minimum, with a 1660 Super being recommended, so in terms of graphics hardware, the demands are not too shabby. It's a similar story CPU wise, with a Ryzen 5 1400 or a Core i5-4460 being the minimum, and a Ryzen 5 1600 or a Core i7-4790 being recommended. Happy days.

But the bad news is the huge disk space requirements. Given the game is a single-player affair that probably won't be all that huge, it's a huge size. Even Microsoft Flight Simulator only clocks in at 127GB, and okay that has some fancy texture streaming technology, but it does have the entire planet represented within it.

It's not quite as demanding as Modern Warfare & Warzone, which clocks in at 231GB, but still. Anyway, without further ado, here's the full rundown of system specs;





MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400 / Intel® Core™ i5-4460

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon™ RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB available space





RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 / Intel® Core™ i7-4790

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon™ RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB available space

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set for release on the 26th of October on PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as a cloud release on Nintendo Switch.