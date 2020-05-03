Guess what? Bounties are back in Call of Duty: Warzone

Activision made the somewhat inexplicable decision to remove bounty contracts from Call of Duty: Warzone last week, and as I predicted, they're restoring them this week, following a mountain of backlash from players.

Bounties are an easy way to earn valuable in-game cash and serve as side missions that players can partake in to unlock rewards. A new Most Wanted contract replaced them, which saw you become the hunted for everyone else in the server, the reverse of how bounties used to work.

Players quickly pointed out that offering yourself up as a bounty, encouraging the whole server to hunt you down and kill you, is a dumb thing to do and not very fun. Most Wanted is now gone, possibly earning the title of the shortest feature in video game history, and the original bounty contracts are back.

As for why they didn't just keep both features? It's tough to say, but if I had to guess, much as we saw with the Trio's debacle, the reversal was done pretty quickly, possibly be reverting that portion of the game code to a previous version.

Happily, the emergency update also brought a few bug fixes with it, too, including bug fixes and an adjustment to the timer from 10 to 15 seconds in 3v3 cranked gunfight.