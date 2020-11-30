Guide to Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Best Weapons

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an amazing, immersive game, with plenty to see and do during your conquest of the British isles, including raids, quests, and of course, finding people to assassinate - but you might be finding some of the Saxon armies a little tough to defeat, especially in the latter stages of the game.

Fear not warrior, as we've compiled together what we believe to be the best weapons available in the game, along with some useful hints and stats, so you can make sure you're properly equipped for the battles ahead.

Weapon Types & Locations

There's a wide range of weapons in Valhalla, from axes and swords to spears and bows. The weapons you choose from this list of recommendations should largely depend on both the battle situation and your personal preferences. I personally prefer two-handed weapons, but you may want to consider something lighter.

The weapons in the game are obtained through different means - some are hidden in chests or obtained by completing certain quests, but many you can purchase or craft at the blacksmith.

Weapons are listed in alphabetical order.

Blacksmith's Hammer

This hammer has some impressive Attack and Stun stats, making it a really useful weapon for blundering your enemies to death with during a battle. It pairs well with the Plank and Buckler Shield, too, making for a super-effective attack and defence combo.

Excalibur

This is a rare sword and one featured in many Assassin's Creed games. It's easily the most powerful weapon available in the game, with the highest Attack, Stun and Critical stats of any weapon, and deals seriously impressive damage through its heavy finishers. The trouble is the sword only really becomes available towards the end of the game - but make sure you've collected at least 8 tablets and killed 3 Zealots during your travels to ensure you get your hands on it.

Fafnir's Fang

A powerful spear that you acquire fairly early on in the game. Alone, it's fairly mediocre, but when paired with something like the Fyrd Spear, it becomes much more appealing. Use both spears in each of your hands for strong ranged attacks, while also preventing enemies from easily attacking you. There's also a critical hit bonus when surrounded by 3 or mere enemies.

Gungnir - Odin's Spear

Gungnir is arguably the best spear available in the game and can be used in different ways depending on the second weapon you chose - making it both useful for an offensive or defensive strategy. It's got a long reach and range and deals huge damage and critical, but is only available towards the end of the game.

Sepulcher Axe

This is a large, two-handed weapon and one of my favourites. It boasts some impressive Stun and Crit stats and includes the rather awesome perk of catching fire whenever you make a critical hit - which, by the way, has only a 10-second cooldown. This has been my go-to for most of my run through the game so far.

Spinning Death Flail

This is a fun one - apart from being badass, it's lightweight, allowing you to much more easily dodge and parry attacks. Like the Sepulcher Axe though, it also includes a nifty perk - there's a chance of dropping a Fire Bomb every time you land a heavy finisher, which can be pretty useful in large battle situations.

Petra's Arc

This is a powerful bow that also includes the rather nice added bonus of increasing your critical damage if your health is full - making it an ideal weapon for your first approach towards an enemy under stealth. Used in the right situations, especially when combined with the Wolf Skill to manually control arrows, it's a super useful tool in the right situation.





And there we have it. Just to be clear, these are my recommended choices - and are by no means definitive - as mentioned earlier, a lot of this is personal preference and will depend on your playstyle and any given situation. Which weapons are your favourites? Let us know down in the comments below!