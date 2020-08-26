Guild Wars 2 finally heading to Steam in November

Guild Wars 2 is eight years old at this point, but if you've been holding out all this time for a Steam release, then good news my friend, as it's finally on the way and set to release on Valve's platform this November.

If you're already using the game via it's standalone ArenaNet launcher, then you'll have to use a new account to use the Steam version, and they cannot be moved across. Conversely Steam version accounts won't be compatible with the standalone launcher.

The game world is shared however, so players from both versions will be able to interact with each other as normal.

There's also a new expansion on the way, End of Dragons, which will be coming next year. The new expansion sees players head off to the island of Cantha, which has been isolated for over 200 years.

Players will need to unravel the mystery of what happened there, and as you can see from the trailer above, it looks it probably involves dragons in some way.

As a final bonus, there's a new ability for the Skimmer mount releasing today if you own the Path of Fire expansion, which enables players to dive underwater.

Guild Wars 2 heads to steam this November, although the exact release date is yet to be confirmed.