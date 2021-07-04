Guild Wars 2's End of Dragons expansion has been delayed

We wrote late last year that the Steam version of Guild Wars 2 was delayed in order to focus on End of Dragons, the next major expansion for Guild Wars 2. Unfortunately, it seems that expansion is itself now delayed, being pushed back until next year.

According to the studio's director, "expansion development has progressed and the real-world challenges of the past year and a half have changed the way we live and work, it's become clear that we need a little more time to deliver our creative vision for Cantha." Makes sense, but some fans will no doubt be disappointed to learn that not only is the expansion delayed, but likely the Steam release, too.

In more positive news, the game will be moving to DirectX 11 in the update, which should be in beta by the end of the year. The team warns not to expect magic with the update though, and that "some players may not notice a difference at all. However, upgrading to DX11 opens a lot of doors for improving performance—CPU multithreading for instance. It also paves the way for some potential graphics upgrades down the road."

There is also a live stream giving players a first look at End of Dragons on the 27th of July, which will be something for fans to look forward to.