Hackers break into CD Projekt Red and threaten to leak Cyberpunk code

It's just a run of bad luck for CD Projekt Red lately it would seem, as the company, still facing the fallout from Cyberpunk 2077's disastrous launch on consoles, has been hacked by a group who claim to have downloaded source code, legal, HR and investor relation information and are threatening to release it.

CD Projekt confirmed this on Twitter, along with releasing a screenshot of the ransom demand sent to the developer, which threatens to slowly release information out if their demands are not met within 48 hours. It's a pretty poorly written ransom, honestly, like something from a 1990's hacker movie, but clearly, the damage has been done. CD Projekt Red has not confirmed the exact nature of the data leaked, although they do confirm data was stolen, and reassure customers that there's no evidence that the personal data of any players have been compromised.

The hackers also encrypted CD Projekt's data, although the company has restored this from backups. The main threat then is the data leak, which includes the source code for games including Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. According to the note, data will leak to "contacts in gaming journalism" and that "your public image will go down the shitter even more and people will see how you shitty your company functions. Investors will lose trust in your company and the stock will dive even lower!"

Should the source code leak, it could prove problematic for CD Projekt Red from both a security and intellectual property perspective, as well as bad actors using it for asset flipping games or other fraudulent purposes. CD Projekt Red has confirmed they won't be negotiating with the hackers, however, stating that the incident has already been reported to the authorities, President of the Personal Data Protection Office, and is being investigated by IT forensic specialists.