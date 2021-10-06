Hackers leak Twitch account data and source code online

Over 125GB of confidential information including financial data, user accounts, source code and plans for unannounced software have been leaked by hackers online via 4chan, with the streaming company now confirming the huge data breach as authentic.

The data breach is significant, with the data including plans for a competitor to Steam known as Vapor, and the financial payouts to the largest streamers on the platform. The source code for the site, which includes "the entirety of twitch.tv, with commit history going back to its early beginnings," is also included, along with source code for other projects such as IGDB and CurseForge, which are or were owned by the company.

We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. — Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

In their post on 4chan, the hacker (or hackers) stated that the Twitch community "is also a disgusting toxic cesspool, so to foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space, we have completely pwned them."

Perhaps the biggest reveal from the leak was Vapor, a planned competitor to Steam that plans to leverage Twitch's features by bringing close integration between games like Fortnite and PUBG and the streaming service. It also included leaked source code for Vapeworld, which would be a complementary chatroom app that would live alongside the planned storefront.

The hackers have also promised that this is just "part one," and that more is to come. In the meantime, given user account data and encrypted passwords seem to be included in the leak, we'd suggest making sure Two-Factor Authentication is turned on, and that you change your password ASAP, although as of right now, some users are having trouble doing so.