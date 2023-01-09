Half-Life 2 gets surprise new Evacuation add-on developed by modders

Despite approaching 20 years old, Half-Life 2 is still one of the best first-person shooters I've ever played, and it's aged like fine wine. Graphically it still holds up to me, the story is engaging and well-executed, and while the engine is starting to show a little age, it's doing remarking well.

It was a pleasant surprise, therefore, to see valve release a free new add-on for the game entitled Evacuation after all these years. Interestingly though, it wasn't developed by Valve but instead by a modding team known as the Evac Dev. Team.

It's not the first time Valve has allowed something like this, with Left 4 Dead 2 getting a similar free add-on update last year with community-created content. The new content follows a new story away from Gordon Freeman and his trusty crowbar and instead focuses on a group of rebels fighting Combine while trying to traverse woodland.

Instead, players will use an axe to chop their way through the forest, and a walkie-talkie has also been added, which will allow you to stay in touch with your fellow rebels. There's no shortage of the usual enemies, though, with the Combine being joined by Raiders and Zombies, who could very well fight each other as well as you.

There are the usual puzzle elements to solve as you go, too, along with a brand-new soundtrack that is much more fitting to the environment. The new add-on is completely free if you already own Half-Life 2 (and honestly, who doesn't?) and is available to download on Steam here.