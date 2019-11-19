Half-Life: Alyx is a new flagship VR title from Valve

There were rumors dating back to late last year that Valve was working on a AAA quality title for it's new VR platform, Steam VR, and all signs pointed to it being focused on the Half-Life universe. Those hopes were met with mild disappointment earlier in the year when the platform launched with a rather basic, demo-like Half-Life experience, but it seems that the rumors were correct after all.

Valve officially confirmed that Half-Life: Alyx is indeed a thing, and will be a true "flagship" game for it's VR platform.

The full reveal will be made on November 21st, where we'll presumably get our first actual look at the game. There were some doubts at first, as the announcement came via a little-known Twitter account (although it is a verified account) and the announce was that account's first tweet. Seemingly an odd choice in one respect, but I suppose if you're going to draw attention to a new social media account, this is how you'd do it...





We’re excited to unveil Half-Life: Alyx, our flagship VR game, this Thursday at 10am Pacific Time.



Can’t wait to share it with all of you! pic.twitter.com/BupFCxSrTw — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 18, 2019









It comes as Half-Life 2 has hit it's 15th anniversary, so it's a good time to make such an announcement. It's not the full-blown AAA traditional game we've been hoping for all these years, but it sounds like it'll be a decent chunk of new, Half-Life content.

Of course, how accessible that is to you, either financially or in terms of being able to hold your lunch down, remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to GameFront for more on the reveal as it happens.