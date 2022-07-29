Half-Life: Incursion mod turns Alyx into a wave-shooter

Half-Life: Alyx is one of the best games I've ever played on my Oculus Quest 2, so I'm always on the look out for fresh content which, thankfully the modding scene always provides in spades. The latest to catch my attention is Half-Life: Incursion, which turns the VR shooter into what can only be described as a"wave-based experience" by the mod's creator, Polygrove.

The mod lets you take on eaves of enemies in City 17, as combine after combine come towards you. It's a lot more challenging than the baseline Alyx experience, which usually was fairly forgiving on the number of enemies, largely due to the VR nature of the game. Given you have to physically duck, cover, handle your weapon and reload it much as you would in real life, it provides for some intense moments.



The mod places Alyx Vance at a combine checkpoint just outside of the City 17 Quarantine Zone, forcing her to manage resources and "use clever tactics" in order to survive. Largely though there's no real story, more of a sandbox level where resources and enemies just constantly spawn, seemingly in random locations, which means you'll also get something of a fresh experience every time.

If you want to give it a try, you can grab it from the Steam Workshop, so it's pretty easy to install.