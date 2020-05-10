Halo 2: Anniversary is heading to PC on May 12th

The Master Chief Collection's next public release, Halo 2: Anniversary, is heading to PC gamers in just a couple days, on Tuesday, May 12th.

The news was confirmed by community manager John Junyszek, who stated that the release would be timed for 8 pm PT, an off-peak timeslot, to protect bandwidth, given the current global situation. That's around 4 am in the UK, sadly.





The good news is the game is looking great, with all the usual PC enhancements, including 4K 60FPS, and ultrawide monitor support. It now also boasts custom FOV, keyboard, and mouse configurations.

The Master Chief collection aims to bring all previous Halo titles to PC in remastered form and is a work in progress. You can take part as a "Halo Insider" to get your hands on future releases early.