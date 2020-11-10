Halo 4 finally makes its way to PC on November 17th

The final game to be released for Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC is finally nearing its release, as 343 Industries have confirmed Halo 4 will be the final game to be released on November 17th.

Halo 4 originally released back in 2012 on Xbox 360, and was the first title in the series developed by 343 Industries. The newly remastered PC release features full keyboard and mouse support, enhanced settings, and all the usual 4K 60FPS goodness you'd expect from running the game on PC hardware.

You can check out the game in the trailer above, which will join Halo 1-3, including Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach as part of the PC collection. It's available as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC, or you can buy the entire collection as a standalone purchase.

The only question now is, could Halo 5 join the collection in the future? It's not impossible, as community manager John Junyszek has acknowledged that "there is a desire" for the game to be added, but that there are no plans to do so currently.



