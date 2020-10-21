Halo 4 for PC has entered into closed beta testing

We're near the final hurdle for The Master Chief Collection on PC, as Halo 4, the last game to be released in the series, has entered closed beta testing this week, and if you're a Halo Insider, you can get your hands on it right now.

The version in testing has five campaign levels available, in addition to ten Sparton Ops levels, along with a good selection of multiplayer action to get stuck into. There are also a few neat additions to the game on PC, including new graphics options, visor color customisation, and improvements to Forge editor.

There's also cross-play support, meaning PC and Xbox One gamers will be able to play together in harmony. The matchmaking will be based on your input device, to make things fair for everyone, too.

The testing will end in early November apparently, so we're expecting the game to release sometime towards the end of that month, assuming there are no major issues.