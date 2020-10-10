Halo 4 on PC could begin testing later this month

Halo 4 is the last game in the series to be developed and released for The Master Chief Collection, and according to 343 Industries, is on track to enter testing later this month.

While there haven't been any specific dates given just yet, the team expects that the game will be released to one of the public testing flights at some stage this month, with the developers focusing on adding new features, and identifying quality of life improvements through player feedback.

The test will feature a number of campaign missions, along with Sparton Ops, and both co-op and singleplayer modes. Of course, there'll be a range of maps available for multiplayer testing, too.

If you're interested in taking part, you'll need to be part of the Halo Insider program, and according to 343 Industries, all insiders will be given a chance to take part - so if you're keen to get your hands on the game early, be sure to sign up to the Halo Insider Program here.