Halo Battle Royale rumours are unfounded says community manager

Fans have often wondered if the Halo franchise would ever enter the Battle Royale scene, sparking rumours that just won't seem to go away - just yesterday, a tweet from back in October claiming such a game was in the works garnered inexplicable traction, and the subject just seems to keep coming up over and over again.

The tweet, which has now been deleted, referenced this Reddit post, claimed that "343 has wanted to make this BR unlike any to come before and there are some BIG and I mean BIG plans for this."

Despite the tweet being removed, 343's community manager, Brian Jarrad, responded anyway, stating that the claims are "unfounded" - before stating that the team are planning to release a year-end update on the development of Halo Infinite.

It puts the rumours to bed somewhat, but stating the rumour is "unfounded" isn't a flat-out denial that such a game could be in the works. Would you like to see a Halo-themed Battle Royale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!