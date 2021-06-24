Halo: Combat Evolved gets some nifty modding tools on PC

The version of Halo: Combat Evolved for The Master Chief Collection, released on PC last year, has been updated with a set of mod tools that will hopefully allow the resurgence of the game's modding scene on PC.

The new tools include everything that was released for the old PC port of the game that released in 2003, with a scenario creator, content editor, and a bunch of template scripts and assets that you can use to create pretty complex and technical mods for the game.

The tools are also free to use, even if you don't actually own The Master Chief Collection yet. You can grab them from Steam right now in the Tools section, and you'll also get a development build of the game engine that you can test your mods with.

343 did warn modders however that these tools are being released 'as-is' and that should issues be encountered, they won't be supported. "These are the tools which developers used or are using," 343 said. "They were originally developed with the expectation that a programmer was never too far away to fix or help someone work around an issue. They can be used in many ways, but not all workflows may work as expected on your machine."