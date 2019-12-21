Halo: Combat Evolved PC testing starting soon

Now that Halo: Reach is officially available, it's time for 343 Industries to focus on the next instalment in The Master Chief Collection, and testing for Halo: Combat Evolved could begin as soon as January.

The news came as part of the latest update blog from the company, stating that they're now looking forward to 2020 and that progress is being made on the other games that will be heading to the collection on PC.

Right now, we have a good-sized army of developers working through different development streams to support our efforts across ongoing Reach updates and quality of life improvements in addition to Halo: CE Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, and Forge & Theater support (Reach first). Halo: ODST (Campaign) and Halo 4 are a little further out but rest assured they’re also coming to MCC on PC in 2020

They went on to state that, should work continue at it's current pace, they'll be looking to start the first flights of Combat Evolved in January.

The update also addressed some other issues, such as the complaints many have had since Reach launched about getting banned, with 343 clarifying that certain behaviour that is considered negative to player experience is likely the reason, such as 'AFK farming' and using Macros, or co-ordinated XP boosting.

You can read the full blog here.