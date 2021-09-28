2,561 ONLINE

Halo Infinite beta is open to all Xbox players this weekend

Published by FileTrekker 8 hours ago , last updated 7 hours ago

343 Industries have confirmed that the second week of Halo Infinite multiplayer testing will be open to all Xbox players, even if they're not registered in the insider program, with things getting underway this Friday.

Until now, you had to be a member of the Halo Insider Program to take part, and Microsoft has, until recently, limited access to those insiders who were approved to take part. Microsoft has decided to drop the requirement on Xbox consoles for the second week of testing, with players only requiring the Xbox Insider Hub app to be installed on their consoles. From there, you can just launch right into the game.

It's only available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles though, with PC players still needing to be enrolled in the Halo Insider program. If you're on PC and not already enrolled, you're likely out of luck, as the cut-off date was earlier this month, on the 13th. 

It seems the situation may be evolving though, so if that changes, we'll be sure to update the article.

Comments on this Article

