Halo Infinite beta is open to all Xbox players this weekend

343 Industries have confirmed that the second week of Halo Infinite multiplayer testing will be open to all Xbox players, even if they're not registered in the insider program, with things getting underway this Friday.

Until now, you had to be a member of the Halo Insider Program to take part, and Microsoft has, until recently, limited access to those insiders who were approved to take part. Microsoft has decided to drop the requirement on Xbox consoles for the second week of testing, with players only requiring the Xbox Insider Hub app to be installed on their consoles. From there, you can just launch right into the game.

Report in, Spartan. All #XboxInsiders on Xbox are invited to join Weekend 2 of the #HaloInfinite Tech Preview! Check the Xbox Insider Hub app for details. Not an Xbox Insider? Joining takes seconds--just install the Xbox Insider Hub app from the Store! https://t.co/TuU5uoNHw6 pic.twitter.com/dTB1NpPbKm — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) September 27, 2021

It's only available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles though, with PC players still needing to be enrolled in the Halo Insider program. If you're on PC and not already enrolled, you're likely out of luck, as the cut-off date was earlier this month, on the 13th.

It seems the situation may be evolving though, so if that changes, we'll be sure to update the article.