Halo Infinite multiplayer testing is ramping up this weekend

Halo Infinite's deathmatch mode will be tested and open to Halo Insiders this weekend and the next, with two long "technical tests" taking place over the next few weeks.

This time around, all Halo Insiders who registered before September 13th will be able to take part, and the invites have already been sent out. If you're able to get involved, then you'll be able to try out the 4v4 arenas, including a brand new map. The weekend after will feature 12v12 Big Team Battles too, which will also allow players to check out the vehicles for the first time too.

There's been some changes to Big Team Battle compared to previous games, with certain vechiles not being available at the start. Instead, the more powerful tanks and aircraft will become available later in the round, which should give a sense of escalation to proceedings.

Pre-loading will begin this Thursday, the 23rd, with the beta opening up for limited hours on Friday between 10am-2pm and 5pm-9pm PT.



