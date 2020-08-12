Halo Infinite release delayed until next year

Halo Infinite was originally slated as a launch title for Xbox Series X, but following widespread criticism about the apparent lack of graphic fidelity in the material shown so far, Microsoft has opted to delay its release until some time in 2021.

This is a major setback compared to most game launches, as this was intended to be the new console's flagship launch title. Instead, the console will launch with a range of games available on other platforms, some enhanced titles such as Forza Horizon 4, and an admittedly impressive back-catalog of games from previous Xbox generations.



Chris Lee, the head of Halo Infinite, stated that "The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday."

The team will however now have extra time to finish what they call the "most ambitious Halo ever" and at "the quality we know our fans expect," which I assume means they'll be working on some graphical polish in the extra development time.



