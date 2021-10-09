Halo Infinite's Forge will support advanced scripting tools

Halo Infinite's Forge editor will go beyond creating maps by offering players the chance to leverage full-blown scripting tools for the first time in the franchise, according to a new leak that is doing the rounds from Dexerto.

The rumours note that the editing tools are more advanced and similar to the Unreal Engine blueprints model, which will allow modders to create much more advanced experiences, and even an entirely new game or total conversion, at least in theory.

As you can see from the image above, the editor appears to allow controlling and scripting of objects, players, vehicles and other in-world objects. These appear to allow advanced conditional triggers and events, which will open up a huge level of possibilities for players.

In the past Halo Forge has only allowed you to create maps with gameplay based on existing game modes, but we could now see more creative gameplay innovation thanks to these new tools. The only downside is that, as far as we know, creating your own assets is still out of the question, but this should still open up the barriers to creativity.