Halo Infinite's single-player campaign unlocks today

Players have been enjoying the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite since it launched for free, by surprise, last month - but the wait for the single-player campaign is finally here, unlocking worldwide later today.

Halo Infinite was originally slated as a launch title for Xbox Series X, but following widespread criticism about the apparent lack of graphic fidelity in the material shown so far, Microsoft has opted to delay its release by nearly a full year. At the time, Chris Lee, the head of Halo Infinite, stated that "The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year."

It's finally here though, with the game releasing worldwide later today. In my timezone, the United Kingdom, it's at 6 pm tonight, but here's the full run-down for you;



PST: 10 am

EST: 1 pm

GMT: 6 pm

CET: 7 pm

AEDT: 5 am

Some bad news is that the game won't include any co-op campaign at launch, which is a shame as I'd be quite excited about streaming that with Zac over on our Twitch channel. On the plus side, the multiplayer mode is still free, and a great way to give the game out for a spin before diving into single-player.



