Halo Infinite's system requirements are pretty demanding

Halo Infinite's system requirements have been officially announced, thanks to a new update on the game's Steam page, and they're not for the faint of heart, especially at the recommended end of the scale.

Given the game's already notorious history for being a little underwhelming visually, it seems a lot of the extra shine and polish may be hitting the bottom line when it comes to hardware. You're going to need a fairly chonky rig if you expect to have a good time with this one, with at least a 1050 Ti just to run it, and an RTX 2070 or above is recommended. That isn't to say it won't run at all with a lower spec card, but if you want decent frame rates, you're going to need to be on the high end of the 20 and 30 series, at a minimum.

Minimum system requirements

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Given the game includes a free to play multiplayer component, the high system requirements are pretty remarkable. It's funny to see the game is only going to require 50 GB of storage at launch, though, which is pretty tiny by today's standards where games are regularly hitting 100 GB+

The game's officially set to release on the 8th of December this year.