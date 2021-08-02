Halo Infinite tech test accidently leaked campaign details

If you were hoping to avoid spoilers of the Halo Infinite single-player campaign, then you might have a tough time over the next few months, with the game's story accidentally leaking thanks to files that were accidentally included in the recent multiplayer technical test.

The details were found by dataminers, who were digging into the files for the technical test flight for Halo Infinite. Joseph Staten, the game's creative lead, confirmed on Twitter that files were included "unintentionally," and appealed to gamers not to spoil the game for others, stating that "leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone."

Hey folks, heads up: we unintentionally included a small number of #HaloInfinite campaign files in the tech preview build. Unfortunately, these files contain spoilers. 1/2 — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) July 30, 2021

Details from the leak have already started to appear online, however, although it doesn't appear to be too cohesive in terms of spoiling the story. There's a bunch of info detailing what various mission objectives will entail, for example, but without really spoiling in any major detail the storyline behind them.

A list of achievements has also leaked, as well as the weapons that the game will contain, although again these aren't too surprising. Information is still leaking, however, so if you want to avoid spoilers, it's best not to look any deeper into these leaks.

Additionally, 343 Industries are warning that anyone sharing the information in public risk being slapped with a DMCA Takedown, which "could result in a strike on certain platforms. If you have already posted content, we recommend removing it from your channel proactively." This could mean sharing the information may exclude you from future beta tests.



