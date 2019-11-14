Halo: Reach is coming to PC on December 3rd

We've been reporting on the Insider testing for Halo: Reach for some time. It's the first game in The Master Chief Collection which will be slowly bringing Reach, Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary and Halo 3: ODST, Halo 3 and Halo 4 to the PC platform.

The final release date has now been set as December 3rd, thanks to an updated listing on the Microsoft Store, and will likely be confirmed at XO19 very shortly.

Halo: Reach is actually the fifth game in the series chronologically speaking, but serves as a prequel to Halo: Combat Evolved, and will include various PC enhancements including 60FPS and 4K support, as well as tweaks to make the game more suited to keyboard and mouse control schemes.

The beta has proved well received, despite some snags here and there (hey, it's a beta after all) - so we're pretty optimistic about this one. As we mentioned though, XO19 starts round about now, so we'll bring you any further updates as we learn them