Hard in the Paint Victorious in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid Race

Destiny 2's latest expansion, Lightfall, has introduced a new raid called Root of Nightmares. The raid features the voice of Nezarec, the Final God of Pain, as players traverse a beautifully-designed world filled with puzzle mechanics and intricate platforming. The raid's difficulty is increased for the first 48 hours in contest mode, and more than a thousand raiders have already attempted to complete it in the World's First race.

The raid culminates with a battle against Nezarec, a Tormenter - a new enemy with powerful attacks and the ability to withstand heavy damage. Nezarec's name should be familiar to Destiny 2 players, as mentioned before, in various contexts. For example, players have previously gathered parts of Nezarec's body hidden throughout the Solar System to prevent Eramis from collecting and using them against the Light. Nezarec is also the namesake for weapons and gear, such as the exotic Warlock helmet Nezarec's Sin and the exotic glaive Nezarec's Whisper.

The winning team of the World's First race, Hard in the Paint, completed the raid in about 2 hours and 24 minutes, earning themselves a special raid belt explicitly developed for the event winners. However, all players who complete the charge within the first 48 hours will receive a unique emblem.

The raid's mechanics emphasize the interplay between Light and Darkness, with one area featuring an alignment of planets. Additionally, Bungie had subtly hinted that Nezarec could be the final raid boss, as players reported hearing voice lines from Nezarec around Neomuna when they had specific Nezarec-linked weapons equipped. The raid has garnered much attention from the Destiny 2 community, with hundreds of thousands of viewers watching the attack via Twitch Rivals and individual Twitch streamers' and YouTubers' channels.

If you're not yet feeling brave enough to take on the Root of Nightmares raid, Destiny 2 has plenty of other activities to keep players busy, such as the Quicksilver Storm catalyst, the Winterbite exotic glaive, and the Final Warning exotic Strand sidearm.