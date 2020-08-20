Hardsuit has fired two key Bloodlines 2 staff members

Hardsuit confirmed a week ago that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will miss it's late 2020 deadline, and will now instead be released at some time next year. Some further details have now emerged over one of the reasons for the delay, as two key staff members have apparently been fired from the company.

Lead writer Brian Mitsoda, along with Creative Director Ka'ai Cluney, have both been released from their roles. In a statement released by Hardsuit, the decision was apparently a join one made by both Hardsuit themselves and Paradox Interactive.

According to an e-mail sent to Rock Paper Shotgun by Mitsoda, the pair were "suddenly terminated" on the 16th of July, and that the decision "came as a shock" to him. Mitsoda was a key figure in the development of the original Bloodlines and has been prominent in promotional videos and interviews for the game released to date.

I lent my legacy with the franchise, my name, and my participation in marketing efforts for the game, even when it was intensely difficult and took a mental and physical toll. This is all because I wanted to do what was best for the game and the team

According to Hardsuit's statement, Assassin's Creed and Far Cry creative consultant Alexandre Mandryka has stepped on board to fill the Creative Director role.

This all points to a more troubled development than first thought for Bloodlines 2. We'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation and report any further news as we learn it.