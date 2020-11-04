Has Watch Dogs Legion's source code leaked online?

In a somewhat ironic twist of fate for a game all about hacking, there are unconfirmed reports that the source code for the game may have leaked online... those darn kids at DedSec, eh?

The drama started, as most dramas do, over at 4Chan, where one anon claimed that a 558GB bundle of files, which included the source code, were currently available on a number of filesharing sites, and included screenshots showing the file archive's structure.

This follows on from threads to leak the source code by a ransomware gang back in October, so it may just be possible these two events are related. There's no confirmation yet that the source code leak is genuine, however.

If it is true, then this would be a huge problem for Ubisoft, as pirates would have a trivial time making a working copy of the game that bypasses any DRM or other piracy protections. On the sort-of upside, it would also open up a lot of possibilities for the modding scene for the game, although it's highly unlikely Ubisoft would endorse such efforts.

We'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation and follow up with any more details or confirmation as we learn it.