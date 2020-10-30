Have AMD knocked it out of the park with the $999 RX 6900 XT?

AMD's Big Navi, aka RDNA 2, aka Radeon RX 6000 series launch took place this week, and at the top of the lineup was the surprising RX 6900 XT, a card that promises to compete with, and even outshine, the RTX 3090 - at just 2/3rds of the cost.

If AMD's benchmarks are to be believed, the RX 6900 XT beats the RTX 3090 in several significant tiles including Battlefield V, Modern Warfare, and Forza Horizon 4, while it trades blows with others including Doom Eternal, and Wolfenstein: Young Blood.

Of course, these benchmarks don't focus on Nvidia's two killer areas right now, DLSS 2.0 and Ray-Tracing performance, although the Radeon lineup does seem to offer at least 2080 Ti levels of Ray Tracing performance on the surface of it. We'd need to see some independent benchmarks to be sure, though.

What AMD is bringing to the table, however, is Rage Mode, which should take automatic overclocking to the next level, much as they have done with Ryzen. There's also the ability to directly access game data from a fast SSD, something also featured in the RTX 3000 series.

The RX 6900 XT is coming a little later than it's sisters, on December 8th, but the 6800 XT, which promises to trade blows with the 3080, will be available on November 18th.