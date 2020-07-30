Hawkeye heading to Marvel's Avengers in post-launch update

If you're one of those people who felt Hawkeye was suspiciously absent from the upcoming Marvel's Avengers, fear no more, as the character is confirmed to be coming in a post-launch update to the game, and a new teaser trailer showcasing this has been released.

The news was confirmed during the Marvel's Avengers War Table presentation that took place yesterday and confirms that the character will be heading to the game, voiced by usual actor Clint Barton.

The update will also include a new in-depth story and mission chain for the character, separate from the game's main campaign, and will be available in both solo and co-op.

He may not be the last character to appear post-launch, either, with Crystal Dynamics teasing that "Hawkeye is your first look at how the expanding world of Marvel's Avengers continues to grow after launch."

The first closed beta for Marvel's Avengers will take place on the 7th of August over on PS4, an the 14th of August on PC and Xbox One.