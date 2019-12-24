Hellblade 2 will be coming to PC and Xbox Series X

Hellblade 2 was confirmed recently during The Game Awards, but up until now only the Xbox Series X version was confirmed to be in development. Of course, as with most Microsoft exclusives, it was expected that it'd also come to PC, but this has now been officially confirmed by Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg, General Manager of Games Marketing for Xbox.

Confirmed on Twitter, Greenberg stated that the game was an "exclusive" but for Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Windows 10 PCs, which is typically how Microsoft handle "exclusives" these days.





It’s being made exclusively for Xbox and PC. — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) December 18, 2019





Of course, it's great to get official confirmation that strategy isn't changing. Microsoft are more and more a platform agnostic company these days, so it makes sense they're happy for you to play the game on any platform they have a vested interest in.

Hellblade 2 is being developed by Ninja Theory and is a follow up to Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. There's no release date yet, but stay tuned to GameFront for any further news.