Hellpoint release delayed due to Coronavirus outbreak

Hellpoint, an upcoming Dark Souls meets Prey-em-up scheduled to release in April, has unfortunately been delayed due to pressures on development caused by the Coronavirus outbreak.

The game's most recent trailer, released in February, promised the release date would be coming in April, but now the creative director of developer Cradle Games, Matt Broudreau, has made a statement regarding the game's release date, stating they've been forced to delay in light of world events;

In light of the unprecedented events facing the world, we have been forced to postpone the launch of the game. We plan to use the additional development time not just for polishing, but also to address the feedback we’ve gathered and make Hellpoint an even better gaming experience for everybody! The feedback of the community had such enthusiasm and energy.

The game has been compared to Dark Souls, but on an abandoned space station, and has been met with positive reviews so far from those who've had their hands on development builds. It features a unique "Quantic" gameplay engine that makes changes to the game world every time you die, keeping you on your toes every time you play through.

There's no new release date set for the game yet, but hopefully the delay isn't too long, with the current ETA scheduled for before the end of June 2020.