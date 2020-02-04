2,010 ONLINE

Here's 10 minutes of Doom Eternal's gory gameplay in 4K

Published by FileTrekker 1 day ago , last updated 1 day ago

Doom Eternal looks like it's going to be one of the biggest, best, and most gory entries into the series yet. If you can't wait until it's release on the 20th of March, then fear not, as IGN have released 10 minutes of gameplay, all in 4K resolution.

Beware though, as the video does spoil the start of the game, although if you're not too bothered about that, you're in for a treat. The footage shows off the opening cinematic as well as various weapons and secrets to find at the start of the game.

You'll also get a good look at the game's addition goryness, honestly this thing looks brutal, there's limbs and body parts flying everywhere.

